Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 550,000 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.98% of Sientra worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,682,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $415.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

