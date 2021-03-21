Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,000. Sumo Logic accounts for approximately 1.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Sumo Logic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $527,098,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $19.75. 4,206,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 22,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $446,829.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,738 shares of company stock worth $5,457,236 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

