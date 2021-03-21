Needham Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,450 shares during the period. ADTRAN comprises about 1.7% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 1.41% of ADTRAN worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADTN traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $863.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

