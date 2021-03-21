Needham Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Cryoport worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 1,324,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

