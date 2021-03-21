Needham Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 6,868,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

