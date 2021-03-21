Needham Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 8X8 worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,789. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.