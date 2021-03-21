Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Viasat makes up 1.8% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Viasat worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 723,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,623.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

