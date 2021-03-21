Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 23,076 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,076 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 580,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,340. The company has a market cap of $208.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.