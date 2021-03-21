Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 358,750 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,250 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 358,750 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FireEye worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 232,220 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 146,346 shares of company stock worth $3,150,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

