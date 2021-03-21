Needham Investment Management LLC Takes $7.07 Million Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Yext as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,285,631.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,901,329. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 878,040 shares of company stock worth $15,493,468 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. 1,070,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,540. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

