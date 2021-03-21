Needham Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,064 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 2.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Super Micro Computer worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

SMCI traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $38.55. 1,135,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

