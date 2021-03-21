Neo Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $668.90 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $42.59 or 0.00074559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00460683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00692430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010445 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

