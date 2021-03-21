NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.45.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. 2,568,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,031. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,672.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

