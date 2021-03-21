NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,805. The firm has a market cap of $687.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

