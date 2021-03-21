Nestree Market Capitalization Reaches $17.72 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $3.56 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,460.33 or 0.99832106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00075952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

