Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 890.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $512.18. 4,386,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,878. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.00 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.27.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

