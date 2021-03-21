Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 318,808 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 21.9% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Netflix worth $1,323,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.18. 4,386,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,878. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.00 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.27.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

