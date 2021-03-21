Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Reduced by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.2% of Capital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,386,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.67. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.00 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.27.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.