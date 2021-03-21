Neural Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $843.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $57,051.10 and $843.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00641353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.