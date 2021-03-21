Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00152756 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

