Neutrino USD Hits Market Cap of $176.43 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $176.43 million and $1.54 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 177,071,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,070,563 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

