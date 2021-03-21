New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.97 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 6.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,100 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

