New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 41,855 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 4.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.36. 12,515,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,163,033. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42.

