New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,842 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.26. 3,870,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $209.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

