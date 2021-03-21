New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of New Relic worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

