Newton (NEW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.70 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $23.35 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00459259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.92 or 0.00693702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

