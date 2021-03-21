NEXT.coin Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,945.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.01 or 0.00912938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00351547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012673 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

