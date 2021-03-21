NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $796,666.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $24.37 million and $796,666.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00461661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00140947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.