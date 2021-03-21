NFTX Hashmasks Index Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,320.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $1.16 million and $37,320.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2,144.29 or 0.03728230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00138477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.05 or 0.00749457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 539 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

