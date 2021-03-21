NFX Coin Hits One Day Volume of $291.00 (NFXC)

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One NFX Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. NFX Coin has a market cap of $612,670.31 and approximately $291.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFX Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00460712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00141234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00714785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About NFX Coin

NFX Coin’s total supply is 148,512,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,599,911 tokens. The official website for NFX Coin is nfxcoin.io

Buying and Selling NFX Coin

