NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.83.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $227.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.28. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. Analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

