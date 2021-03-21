Nimiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.80 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $101.80 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,188,555,643 coins and its circulating supply is 7,444,805,643 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

