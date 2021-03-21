Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NINE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE NINE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 254,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $97.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

