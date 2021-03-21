NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of NMI worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 10.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NMIH. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.