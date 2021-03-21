Noir Market Cap Reaches $752,986.18 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $752,986.18 and $1,295.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noir has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00248765 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.05 or 0.03484388 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,472,689 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

