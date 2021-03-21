Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after buying an additional 2,452,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,832,000 after buying an additional 1,292,453 shares in the last quarter.

TCOM stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

