Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

