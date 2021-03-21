Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

