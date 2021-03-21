Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

IAC opened at $242.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.