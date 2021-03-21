Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $165.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $175.02. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

