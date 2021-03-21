Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.