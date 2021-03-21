Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,202 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.