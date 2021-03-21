Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,504 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $111.80 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

