Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 60,079 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

CCL opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

