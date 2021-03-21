Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $4,276,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $401.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

