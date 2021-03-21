Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB opened at $302.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $1,337,880.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.14.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

