Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

NYSE PKI opened at $128.40 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

