Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,029 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.98 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

