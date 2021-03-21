Nord Finance Reaches Market Cap of $10.13 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00019150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00459670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00064423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00139566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00703188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 912,495 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

