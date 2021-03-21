Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 19,336 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Premier worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.31 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.